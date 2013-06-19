LSP: Argument caused hit and run victim to leave car

State Police say hit and run victim 21-year-old William Iasigi got out of the vehicle after an argument with another passenger in that car.

Troopers say Iasigi was hit by Livingston Parish School Board President Malcolm Sibley around 5 a.m. Saturday just north of Greensburg, La.



Sibley was arrested Sunday on felony hit and run charges. His attorney says no more charges are expected to be filed against Sibley.

