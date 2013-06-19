Prairieville man arrested on child pornography charges

The Attorney General's office along with State Police and the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Prairieville man on child pornography charges Tuesday.

Andrew Curtis, 47, was arrested on 20 counts of child pornography charges after a joint investigation led by Attorney General Buddy Caldwell's office.

Curtis was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail and faces up to 400 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

