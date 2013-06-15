Pedestrian killed in accident in Watson

Louisiana State Police say a Denham Springs man was killed after being hit by a car Friday night.

Bennie D. McInnis, 37, was killed when he was hit by a van on Highway 1024, east of Highway 16 in Watson.

McInnis was walking in the road when he was hit by the van, State Troopers say it is unclear if McInnis was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Troopers say impairment was not likely with the driver who was not cited in the incident.

