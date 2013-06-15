One man dead in three vehicle crash in Tickfaw

A three vehicle accident Friday night killed one man and landed another behind bars.

Carl Jones, 36, of Natalbany was killed when his motorcycle hit a Toyota pickup truck driven by 61-year-old Johnny Leboeuf.

Louisiana State Police say the crash happened around 8 p.m. on LA 1065 near the intersection with LA 442.



According to troopers, Leboeuf failed to yield to oncoming traffic and Jones' motorcycle hit his truck Friday night, which caused debris to hit another truck.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene, but was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Troopers say impairment is not suspected at this time.

Neither of the truck drivers were injured. Leboeuf was booked into Tangipahoa Parish Jail on charges of failure to yield while making a left turn and negligent homicide.



