BRPD investigating shooting near College Drive

Police are investigating a shooting that happened just before 3 p.m. at an apartment complex on College Drive.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the face, but managed to drive himself to a gas station at the intersection of College Drive and Corporate Blvd to call police.

Investigators say the victim is currently in critical condition.

No arrests have been made yet. Call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP if you have any information.

