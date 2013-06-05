Zachary Police searching for woman accused of using stolen credit cards

Zachary Police are searching for a woman accused of using stolen credit cards.

Officers responded to Lane Regional Medical Center earlier this month where an employee said her purse was stolen from the nursing home.

The purse contained several identification and credit cards that were later used by an unidentified black female at a Walgreens in Zachary to purchase several gift cards that amounted to about $750.

Police need help identifying the suspect, if you have any information about her identity call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP or Zachary Police at 225-654-9393

