Mother, 2 children killed in Lake Charles apartment fire

Three people, two of them children, are dead after an apartment fire in Lake Charles Wednesday morning.

Authorities believe the fire started around 7:00am in the living room, and say a 29-year-old mother and her two sons were found huddled together in a bedroom.

There is no word on what sparked the fire yet, but investigators say there were no working smoke alarms in the apartment.

