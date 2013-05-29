Mother, 2 children killed in Lake Charles apartment fire

Three people, two of them children, are dead after an apartment fire in Lake Charles Wednesday morning.

Authorities believe the fire started around 7:00am in the living room, and say a 29-year-old mother and her two sons were found huddled together in a bedroom.

There is no word on what sparked the fire yet, but investigators say there were no working smoke alarms in the apartment.

Copyright 2013 WAFB. All rights reserved

