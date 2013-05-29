EBRSO looking for check thieves

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects accused of using stolen checks to make purchases at three different Walmart stores between April 14 and April 17.

The first suspect is a black female wearing a black and white shirt and black jeans. The second suspect is a black male wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants.

The two are accused of stealing checks out of a residential mailbox then using the checks to purchase groceries and gift cards.

If you have any information about the incident or the identity of the two suspects, contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5000 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 344-STOP (7867).