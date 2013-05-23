House fire sparked by lightning strike - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

House fire sparked by lightning strike

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A lightning strike sparked a house fire Thursday.

It happened on South Lakeside Oaks Drive in Baton Rouge.

Several crews from the St. George Fire Department responded to the fire.

The fire was contained to the attic of the house.

People were reportedly in the house at the time of the fire, but everyone made it out safely.

No injuries were reported.

