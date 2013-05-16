Two alarm fire erupts at College Drive apartment complex

Fire fighters were called to a fire in Bienville Towers on College drive Thursday evening.

Upon their arrival, they found a bottom floor unit in flames. Fire fighters were worried about the potential for the fire to spread so a second alarm was called, but they managed to contain the flames to two units.

Two families have been displaced by the fire and are now being assissted by Red Cross.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is now under investigation, though foul play is not suspected.