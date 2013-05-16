Louisiana receives more than 100 charter school proposals in 2013

The Louisiana Department of Education, DOE, says that they've received plans to open more than 100 new charter schools in 19 parishes, nearly double the number of proposals received in 2012.





The DOE only received proposals to open 53 charter schools in 12 parishes in 2012. Charter schools are non-profit public schools operated independent of school boards.





"Louisiana currently has almost 200,000 students across the state attending struggling schools," Superintendent John White said. "Fortunately, educators from across our state and across the country have stepped up to empower parents and put our kids on a level playing field."





Over the next few months, the DOE will continue to work with applicants to finalize proposals and in August, will make recommendations to the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education for their approval. If approved, many of these schools will begin opening in the fall of 2014.



