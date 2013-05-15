Louisiana selected as part of National Geographic's Geo-Tourism interactive map

National Geographic has chosen Louisiana as one of four states for a new geo-tourism initiative.

The initiative will feature an interactive map that will highlight geo-tourism in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida.

Geo-tourism focuses on sustaining and enhancing the geographic character of a particular place. Lt. Gov. Jay Dardenne says the project could be a huge boost for tourism in the state.

"It has tremendous potential to create new visitors who are looking for authenticity and who are looking for off the beaten path places and great adventures within the Gulf Coast," Dardenne said. "It's a great effort and a great way for the states not only to come together, but to partner with a world recognized leader in geo-tourism, National Geographic."

Residents can nominate places for inclusion on the map before July 15 here. The website and mobile app will be available in December 2013.