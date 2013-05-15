New mobile farmers market holds kick-off celebration

A new mobile farmers market will try to bring more fresh fruits and vegetables to the inner city.

The Red Stick Mobile Farmers Market held a kick-off celebration Wednesday afternoon that included food sampling, free recipe and nutrition cards and tips on purchasing and storing fresh produce.

The new Red Stick Mobile Farmers Market will provide a consistent retail source of locally grown, farm fresh produce in North Baton Rouge.

After Wednesday's grand opening, it will operate every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Scotlandville Branch Library, 7373 Scenic Highway, and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Star Hill, 1400 North Foster Drive.

Plans call for the new mobile market to expand to six to eight locations later this year.

