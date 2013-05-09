"Marlo" Mike driver sentenced to 20 years - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Marlo Mike driver sentenced to 20 years

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The getaway driver for convicted killer "Marlo" Mike Louding learned his fate Thursday.

A judge sentenced Adrian Pittman to 20 years behind bars for his role in the October 2009 shooting death of Terry Boyd.

Pittman faced up to 40 years in prison, but got a lesser sentence because of his testimony against Louding.

Louding's sentencing is set for mid-September.

Powered by Frankly