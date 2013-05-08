Metro Council approves Costco financing district

Costco will be heading to Baton Rouge after the East Baton Rouge Metro Council voted 10 to one to approve a tax increment financing district around the site.

The proposal would also rebate the national chain more than $7 million for necessary demolition and road construction around the old Coca Cola bottling plant on Airline Highway, which will be the site of the new wholesale store.

Alex Fizial owns the gas station next door the old Coke bottling facility. While everything is still in the works, he wants city officials to know they've got his support to go forward with plans to open Costco.

"I'm comfortable from day one when they told me Costco's coming in," said Fizial. "I said it's great. It's going to boost my business too and build more traffic. You know we're going to get more traffic, but it's good. More jobs, more money."

While having another national company opening in Baton Rouge will be great for the region economically, she says it's even more important that Costco helps to build and improve the communities.

Baton Rouge Metro Councilwoman Tara Wicker says final details like jobs Costco could bring to the region are still to be determined.

