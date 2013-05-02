Vehicle recovered in restaurant burglary

The Tangipahoa Sheriff's office has recovered the vehicle used to tear down the doors and steal an ATM at a restaurant in Hammond on Wednesday.

The vault out of the ATM from Ryan's Deli in Hammond was also recovered. Deputies say they were notified on Monday that the vault had been recovered.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office recovered the work truck that surveillance video shows was used in the burglary.

Deputies say the suspect(s) deserted the truck soon after the robbery and may have left the area in a maroon Cougar.

If you have any information about the burglary or possible suspects, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.