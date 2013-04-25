Man shot in the back several times

Authorities said a man was hospitalized after getting shot Thursday night.



It happened on Clayton Drive, which is off North Foster Drive, in Baton Rouge.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim was suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the back. His condition was not given.

His name has not been released.

Investigators said they believe the victim was shot during an argument with the suspect.

They have not released any information about a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

