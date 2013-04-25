Deputies: Grandson arrested for killing 91-year-old woman

An elderly woman was found beaten to death in her Pointe Coupee Parish home.

An elderly woman was found beaten to death in her Pointe Coupee Parish home.Sheriff Bud Torres says Buelah Morris, 92, was found by a family member Tuesday afternoon at her home just outside New Roads.Detectives

The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the murder of an elderly woman.

Brandon Battley, 24, was arrested Thursday night. He is accused of killing his grandmother Beulah Morris, 91.

Morris was found beaten to death by a family member Tuesday afternoon at her home on Pecan Drive East near New Roads, LA. Beulah Morris was found by family members just inside her front door.



Battley's bond was set at $1 million Friday morning. The public defender's office has been appointed to represent him.



This was the first murder of the year for Pointe Coupee Parish.



