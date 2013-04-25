Deputies: Grandson arrested for killing 91-year-old woman - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Deputies: Grandson arrested for killing 91-year-old woman

Brandon Battley Brandon Battley
House where Beulah Morris lived House where Beulah Morris lived
Beulah Morris Beulah Morris
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the murder of an elderly woman.

Brandon Battley, 24, was arrested Thursday night. He is accused of killing his grandmother Beulah Morris, 91.

Morris was found beaten to death by a family member Tuesday afternoon at her home on Pecan Drive East near New Roads, LA. Beulah Morris was found by family members just inside her front door.

Battley's bond was set at $1 million Friday morning. The public defender's office has been appointed to represent him.

This was the first murder of the year for Pointe Coupee Parish.

