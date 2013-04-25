Judge orders LSU to release the names of system president candidates.

A Baton Rouge district judge has ruled that the search for LSU's new system president was conducted illegally.

The names of about three dozen potential candidates were not released after they were requested by The Advocate and The Times-Picayune.

Judge Janice Clark's entry after Thursday's hearing said that LSU needs to release those names to the public.



The names of the candidates were put on a website for the search committee, but that list was not made public.

Judge Clark ruled that the names are public record and LSU had no justifiable reason for not releasing them.

F. King Alexander was the lone finalist for the system president position and he was officially named the president in March.

