Woman wanted for theft of a credit card

East Baton Rouges Sheriff's detectives are looking woman who allegedly stole a credit card last month.

Detectives say the victim was at the Walmart at 2171 O'Neal Lane when she was bumped into by an unknown black female.

The victim later discovered that her wallet was missing, and according to detectives, the suspect used the credit card to make a purchase in the store later that day.

Anyone with information about the incident or about the identity of the suspect is asked to call the EBR Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5000 or call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

