WAFB Live Streaming Schedule

For your convenience, WAFB live streams video of all its regularly scheduled newscasts and breaking news here online and on our mobile news and weather apps.

Monday through Friday

4:30 - 5 a.m. - 9News Early Edition

5 - 7 a.m. - 9News This Morning

7 - 8 a.m. - Big Extra Hour from 9News

12 - 12:30 p.m. - 9News at Noon

5 - 5:30 p.m. - 9News at Five

6 - 6:30 p.m. - 9News at Six

10 - 10:30 p.m. - 9News at Ten

Saturday

5 - 5:30 p.m. - 9News at Five

6 - 6:30 p.m. - 9News at Six

10 - 10:30 p.m. - 9News at Ten

Sunday

7 - 8 a.m. - 9News This Morning - Sunday

5:30 - 6 p.m. - 9News at 5:30

10 - 10:30 p.m. - 9News at Ten