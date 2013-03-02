Missouri stays perfect at home, beats LSU

Laurence Bowers had 23 points and 10 rebounds and Alex Oriakhi had 18 points, 10 boards and four blocks, helping Missouri bounce back from an awful start and stay perfect at home with an 87-76 victory over LSU on Saturday.



Phil Pressey added 15 points, eight assists and five rebounds for the Tigers (21-8, 10-6 SEC), who rallied from an early 13-point deficit and are 16-0 at Mizzou Arena. They're just 2-7 on the road, including a three-point loss at LSU on Jan 31.



Anthony Hickey posted career bests with 22 points and six 3-pointers for LSU (17-10, 8-8), which matched its season best with 12 3-pointers but shot 42 percent overall compared with a season-best 55.6 percent in the first meeting. Charles Carmouche had 21 points, the fourth 20-plus outing in five games for the senior guard who averages 10.1 points.



