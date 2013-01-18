Trio bound for Louisiana missing after attending funeral in SC

Authorities in six states are looking for three missing people who were headed to Louisiana and never arrived.

Brady Brown, 49; Eddie Cobb Jr., 68; and Ella Williams, 52 were last seen in Columbia, SC on Jan. 7. They all have ties to the Shreveport area.

Cobb is Brown's uncle and Williams is a family friend. Police said Williams may be in need of medication.

The Columbia Police Department said the trio had gone there for a funeral on Jan. 4.

Investigators said they left Columbia in a 2006 beige or gold Dodge Stratus with paper tags. The group planned to take I-20 West to Shreveport, but never arrived.

Relatives told police they have not heard from them and calls to the missing go straight to voice mail.

According to detectives, a call from a cell phone belonging to one of the three missing people was made near Birmingham, AL on Jan. 7. It was the last known communication believed to have been made by any of them.

Columbia police have notified agencies in Louisiana, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Texas about Brown, Cobb and Williams.

Copyright 2013 WAFB. All rights reserved.