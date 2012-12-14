Baton Rouge family relives their own terror

The Colorado theater shootings of thispast July left deep scars on more than just Bonnie Kate Pourciau's body. The Baton Rouge teenager and her extremely close family all carry the emotionalscars from that fateful day.

When news spread Friday of a massiveshooting at an elementary school in Connecticut, the Pourciau family again feltthe sting of something so awful.

"I just started crying at the table," a tearful Bonnie Kate,recalled when she first heard of the school tragedy, during lunch withfriends. At about that same time, Kathleen Pourciau, Bonnie Kate'smother, was picking up Bonnie Kate's brothers and sisters fromschool. When they piled into the car, she broke the sad news.

"Disappointingly, I was a little naïve about how heavy this would fall onthem." Pourciau said her children understood the horror, having lived itthemselves. "We didn't lose Bonnie Kate," Pourciau said, "but the shockwas still severe."



"I can't imagine the little ones having to go through that,"offered Bonnie Kate, while her brother Noah said, " My first feeling was justanger that someone would do that again," referring to theshootings in an Aurora, Colorado theater that killed 12 and injured 58,included his sister.

There will be far more questions than answers about how suchcarnage could happen to elementary school children and their teachers. Tothose grieving, Kathleen Pourciau prays that the suffering will havefriends with arms opened wide and that God will supply the comfort that familyand friends can't.

