Cranberry Bran Muffin Mix In A Jar

Prep Time: 25 Minutes
Yields: 1 (1-quart) Jar Muffin Mix
Comment:
Homemade Christmas gifts always make a lasting impression on your friends, family, employees and co-workers. They will consider themselves very lucky to receive such a thoughtful gift from you!
Ingredients for Muffins:
1½ cups flour
1½ tsps baking powder
½ tsp salt
¼ tsp baking soda
¼ tsp apple pie spice
½ cup packed brown sugar
1 cup whole bran cereal (not flakes)
? cup dried cranberries, mixed dried fruit bits or raisins
? cup chopped pecans or sliced almonds
Ingredients for Streusel Topping:
? cup packed brown sugar
¼ cup flour
¼ tsp apple pie spice
Method for Jar Assembly:
In a 1-quart glass jar or a 32-ounce canister or container with a tight-fitting lid, layer the following ingredients one at time into the glass jar in this order: 1½ cups flour, baking powder, salt, baking soda, ¼ teaspoon spice, ½ cup brown sugar, whole bran cereal, cranberries, and pecans or almonds. Tap jar gently on the counter to settle each layer before adding the next. For streusel topping, stir together ? cup packed brown sugar, ¼ cup flour, and ¼ teaspoon ground spice. Place streusel topping in a small plastic bag; seal with a twist tie. Place streusel topping in jar and cover tightly with lid. Present it as a gift or store the layered jar of muffin ingredients at room temperature up to 1 month.
Attach A Recipe Card with the Following Instructions:
CRANBERRY BRAN MUFFINS
Prep Time: 45 Minutes
Yields: 12 Muffins
You will need:
1 egg, lightly beaten
1 cup milk
¼ cup vegetable oil
2 tbsps butter
Preheat oven to 400°F. Before using, remove streusel mixture from jar and set aside. Line 12 (2½-inch) muffin cups with baking cups and set aside. To prepare muffins, combine egg, milk and vegetable oil in a large mixing bowl. Using a wooden spoon, stir in jar contents until just combined. Spoon batter into cups, filling each two-thirds full. To prepare streusel topping, cut 2 tablespoons butter into streusel mixture in a small bowl until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle each muffin cup with streusel mixture. Bake, uncovered, 18–20 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted in center of muffin comes out clean. Remove from oven and cool in muffin cups on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Remove from muffin cups. Serve warm.