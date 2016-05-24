Cranberry Bran Muffin Mix In A Jar

In a 1-quart glass jar or a 32-ounce canister or container with a tight-fitting lid, layer the following ingredients one at time into the glass jar in this order: 1½ cups flour, baking powder, salt, baking soda, ¼ teaspoon spice, ½ cup brown sugar, whole bran cereal, cranberries, and pecans or almonds. Tap jar gently on the counter to settle each layer before adding the next. For streusel topping, stir together ? cup packed brown sugar, ¼ cup flour, and ¼ teaspoon ground spice. Place streusel topping in a small plastic bag; seal with a twist tie. Place streusel topping in jar and cover tightly with lid. Present it as a gift or store the layered jar of muffin ingredients at room temperature up to 1 month.