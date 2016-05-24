Cranberry Bran Muffin Mix In A Jar

Cranberry Bran Muffin Mix In A Jar
May 23, 2016 at 8:18 PM CDT - Updated October 5 at 12:38 PM

Prep Time: 25 Minutes

Yields: 1 (1-quart) Jar Muffin Mix

Comment:

Homemade Christmas gifts always make a lasting impression on your friends, family, employees and co-workers. They will consider themselves very lucky to receive such a thoughtful gift from you!

Ingredients for Muffins:

1½ cups flour

1½ tsps baking powder

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp baking soda

¼ tsp apple pie spice

½ cup packed brown sugar

1 cup whole bran cereal (not flakes)

? cup dried cranberries, mixed dried fruit bits or raisins

? cup chopped pecans or sliced almonds

Ingredients for Streusel Topping:

? cup packed brown sugar

¼ cup flour

¼ tsp apple pie spice

Method for Jar Assembly:

In a 1-quart glass jar or a 32-ounce canister or container with a tight-fitting lid, layer the following ingredients one at time into the glass jar in this order: 1½ cups flour, baking powder, salt, baking soda, ¼ teaspoon spice, ½ cup brown sugar, whole bran cereal, cranberries, and pecans or almonds. Tap jar gently on the counter to settle each layer before adding the next. For streusel topping, stir together ? cup packed brown sugar, ¼ cup flour, and ¼ teaspoon ground spice. Place streusel topping in a small plastic bag; seal with a twist tie. Place streusel topping in jar and cover tightly with lid. Present it as a gift or store the layered jar of muffin ingredients at room temperature up to 1 month.

Attach A Recipe Card with the Following Instructions:

CRANBERRY BRAN MUFFINS

Prep Time: 45 Minutes

Yields: 12 Muffins

You will need:

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 cup milk

¼ cup vegetable oil

2 tbsps butter

Preheat oven to 400°F. Before using, remove streusel mixture from jar and set aside. Line 12 (2½-inch) muffin cups with baking cups and set aside. To prepare muffins, combine egg, milk and vegetable oil in a large mixing bowl. Using a wooden spoon, stir in jar contents until just combined. Spoon batter into cups, filling each two-thirds full. To prepare streusel topping, cut 2 tablespoons butter into streusel mixture in a small bowl until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle each muffin cup with streusel mixture. Bake, uncovered, 18–20 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted in center of muffin comes out clean. Remove from oven and cool in muffin cups on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Remove from muffin cups. Serve warm.