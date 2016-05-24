Christmas Morning Granola

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large mixing bowl, combine peanut butter, honey and oil. Using a wire whisk, whip until peanut butter is liquefied. Add all remaining ingredients. Using a large cooking spoon, stir until dried ingredients are well coated. Lightly grease a 9″ x 13″ baking sheet with a 1-inch lip. Spread the granola evenly over the baking sheet. Bake 20 minutes, turning pan once, until granola is golden and toasted. Remove granola from the oven and allow to cool. Store in an airtight container. If refrigerated, the granola will keep for approximately one week. Flora recommends serving her homemade granola with plain yogurt and a mixture of fresh seasonal fruit.