Christmas Morning Granola

Prep Time: 45 Minutes
Yields: 8 Cups
Comment:
Flora Landwehr, owner of Elliott House in Amite, LA, received this recipe from her daughter who discovered it while in college. Flora was surprised to find that her bed and breakfast guests preferred granola to a traditional Southern breakfast. At the time Elliott House was open for business, this delicious granola had become one of the most requested recipes. I adapted the recipe and jarred it for the perfect holiday stocking stuffer.
Ingredients:
1 tbsp peanut butter
? cup honey
½ cup canola oil
3 cups old-fashioned oats
1 cup wheat germ
½ cup sunflower kernels
½ cup sesame seeds
½ cup sliced pecans
½ cup sliced almonds
½ cup golden raisins
½ cup dried cranberries
Method:
Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large mixing bowl, combine peanut butter, honey and oil. Using a wire whisk, whip until peanut butter is liquefied. Add all remaining ingredients. Using a large cooking spoon, stir until dried ingredients are well coated. Lightly grease a 9″ x 13″ baking sheet with a 1-inch lip. Spread the granola evenly over the baking sheet. Bake 20 minutes, turning pan once, until granola is golden and toasted. Remove granola from the oven and allow to cool. Store in an airtight container. If refrigerated, the granola will keep for approximately one week. Flora recommends serving her homemade granola with plain yogurt and a mixture of fresh seasonal fruit.