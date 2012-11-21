Where to go to get your Christmas Tree

Whether you want to cut your own tree, pick a live tree and have it cut for you, buy a tree already cut or buy a living tree you can plant, the following list of places will help you out.

WAFB's Ask the Expert: Clegg's Nursery has several locations in around Baton Rouge. Clegg's Nursery provides pre-cut Christmas trees and other holiday items. Locations include; 5696 Siegen Lane call 225-292-9153, 274 North Donmoor call 225-927-1419, 10645 Greenwell Springs Road 225-275-7006 and 31275 Highway 16 Denham Springs 225-791-6060. Trees are available now. Click here for more information.

D's Garden Center is located at 10320 Pecue Lane, Baton Rouge, and provides fresh cut Christmas trees, flocked trees, wreaths, garland, poinsettias and more. Delivery is available. Trees are available now from 8 a.m.. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Click here for more information.

Huval's Christmas Tree Hut located at 15053 Greenwell Springs Rd near the Central Thruway. Click here for more information.

Louisiana Nursery has three locations (Prairieville, Perkins Rd., and Coursey Blvd.) that provide pre-cut Christmas Trees. Trees are available now. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., but they will stay open until 8 p.m. around Christmas. Click here for more information.

St. Francis Christmas Trees in St. Francisville sells fresh, hand-selected Noble Fir trees from Oregon. You can pickup your tree at their lot or have it delivered to your home, where employees will set it up and even add lights for you. They also sell garlands, wreaths, and tree stands. Their lot is located on Wilcox St. and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Trees will be available as of November 22 at noon. Click here for more information.

Windy Hills Farm in East Feliciana Parish has trees you choose and cut, Christmas wreaths, Christmas boughs, garlands, mistletoe, and more. They are located at 8380 Highway 963 in Ethel, LA. They open Thanksgiving Day at 2 p.m. and will be open Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. until dark. They accept cash, check and Visa or Mastercard. For more information, call 225-683-6828.

Yawn Station Christmas Tree Farm in Livingston Parish has Christmas trees that you choose and you cut, Pre-cut Christmas trees, Living Christmas trees (to plant later), Christmas wreaths and more. They are located at 29400 Ruby Purvis Rd. in Independence, LA. Trees are available now. Cash and check are accepted. For more information call 985-878-6223.

Of course, Stine, Home Depot, Lowe's, Walmart and Whole Foods also sell pre-cut Christmas trees. And keep an eye out for pop-up locations around town.

If you would like to order your tree from Maine and have it delivered to your home, www.wreath.com is one place you can go.

If you have suggestions as to where to get Christmas Trees, email us at news@wafb.com. We will continue to update this list, so check back for new additions.

