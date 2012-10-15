Negligent homicide charges dropped against daycare owner

The owner of a now-closed daycare is no longer facing criminal charges in the death of a three-year-old girl.



Wanda Connor, the owner of Wanda's Kids World Inc., had been facing negligent homicide charges.



Authorities say Damiyn McElveen was left inside a van at Wanda's Kid's World, Inc. in July 2009. Workers discovered her body around 3 p.m. to begin taking kids home.



Prosecutors say Damiyn's family decided they didn't want to purse charges against Connor after they received a considerable settlement.



Two other daycare workers, Kyandrea Thomas and Michelle Veals, were sentenced to five years of probation and 10,000 hours of community service after pleading guilty in the case.

