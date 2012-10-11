Baton Rouge teen continues to recover from theatre shooting

Bonnie Kate Pourciau of Baton Rouge continues to recover after being seriously wounded in the Colorado theatre shootings July 20.

The 19-year-old was at physical therapy Wednesday, with her mother and father nearby providing constant support.

"God really has been holding me through all this and it's harder than the initial stuff pushing through normal life," Pourciau said.

Her life now revolves around physical therapy treatments. Her constant walking means she will likely be walking on her own by the end of the year.

She now gets the sense of walking with the use of an anti-gravity treadmill, which helps speed up the recovery process.

Though Pourciau's life changed completely because of the actions of a gunman, she said she forgives him and hopes he would choose a life of hope instead of fear and despair.

It's been about 11 weeks since the massacre that killed 12 people and wounded 58. Accused gunman James Holmes remains locked up and is facing 152 charges. He is back in court Thursday.

Pourciau will serve as an honorary captain when LSU hosts Mississippi State on Nov. 10.



Zoe's Kitchen Restaurants in Baton Rouge will donate 25 percent of the proceeds it receives on Oct. 11 and Oct. 14 to Bonnie Kate's fund. The restaurant locations are in Perkins Rowe and Towne Center, with proceeds being counted from 4 p.m. until closing.

