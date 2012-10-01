Elizabeth Vowell

Birthplace: Quitman, Mississippi



Arrived in Baton Rouge: June 2012



Education: Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism, University of Mississippi



Awards and Accomplishments: Interviewed Former Secretary of State Colin Powell and Nobel Laureate Elie Wiesel. Flown with the Blue Angels, Zero Gravity Experience, and the Hurricane Hunters. Stories aired on CBS Sports, ESPNU and published on CNN.com. Completed a thesis analyzing the impact of online journalism on news with Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College.



Family Info: Two sisters, four nieces and nephews, one dog, and one cat.



Community Involvement:



Hobbies: Reading, traveling, photography, and all things food.



Big Stories Covered: 2008 Presidential Debate, The BP Oil Spill, Hurricane Isaac



Favorite Quote: "Experience is simply the name we give our mistakes," –Oscar Wilde