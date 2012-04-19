RELATED STORIES: Beauregard Town Home Invasion - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

RELATED STORIES: Beauregard Town Home Invasion

Allie and Ariana Engler (Source: Family) Allie and Ariana Engler (Source: Family)
Aramis Jackson (Source: WAFB) Aramis Jackson (Source: WAFB)
(WAFB) -

Aramis Jackson is accused of killing Alexandra Engler, 42, and critically wounding her daughter Ariana, who was 9 years old at the time. The shooting happened at Engler’s home in the area of downtown Baton Rouge known as Beauregard Town on Friday, Sept. 24, 2010.  

Powered by Frankly