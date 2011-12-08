Hair-pulling officer suspended

Someone captured cell phone video of Sgt. Robert Schilling pulling Melinda Morris from a ditch by her hair.

A police officer has been suspended for pulling a woman's hair following a motorcycle accident in September.

Cpl. L'Jean McKneely with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed Sgt. Robert Schilling was suspended for 15 days without pay for pulling the hair of Melinda Morris of Ascension Parish.

The incident happened on Nicholson Drive during an LSU game. Police allege Morris hit Schilling before falling into a ditch. Schilling pulled Morris from the ditch by her hair. The hair-pulling incident was captured on videotape.

Police investigators said a dashboard camera captured Morris hitting the officer. However, the department has refused to release the video because of an ongoing criminal investigation against Morris for her alleged assault on Schilling.

Morris has filed a civil lawsuit against Schilling over the hair-pulling incident. Schilling's attorney said he will cooperate with the department's decision.

"We're going to file our appeal with the Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board and let the board review the video," said attorney Charles Dirks. "We will be content to live with the board's decision."

In an unrelated incident, Schilling was suspended for 84 days without pay in 2005 after internal affairs investigators found he was spending several hours a day at a woman's house while on the clock.

