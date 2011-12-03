The Tigers tear into the Bulldogs: 42-10

The Tigers defeated the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship 42-10, sending the purple and gold to the BCS Championship in New Orleans on Monday, January 9, 2012.

Tyrann Mathieu sparked LSU's win over Georgia with a punt return and a recovered fumble. Runningback, Kenny Hilliard, finished the game with a total of three touchdowns total.

The first half seemed promising for the Bulldogs, but the Tigers came back fighting with a purpose with 42 unanswered points.

The Tigers added another W to their perfect season.

Copyright 2011 WAFB. All rights reserved.