W. Kentucky coach charged with DWI

A Western Kentucky assistant coach was arrested in Baton Rouge early Saturday morning for allegedly driving drunk.



Defensive coordinator Lance Guidry was charged with DWI after he was stopped on Constitution Avenue around 1 a.m.

Guidry was sent to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

The WKU Herald said the university had no comment on Guidry's arrest.

This is Guidry's third arrest for driving under the influence.

