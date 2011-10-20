LSU fans pack restaurant for Miles Radio Show

LSU head coach Les Miles appeared for his weekly radio show Wednesday evening, but still wouldn't acknowledge if three of his football players were suspended.

However, he did hint toward other players possibly getting the opportunity to "step up" when the Tigers face Auburn in Death Valley on Saturday.

"If we miss guys, then we'll just kind of promote from behind and we'll play that way," Miles said. "I don't know if speculation serves my team at this point."

Even though Miles remained tight-lipped about the situation, LSU fans were more than willing to comment.

"We need to get our act together," said Nathan Sharp. "Our young men need to be more responsible. And, that it doesn't bring any positives to the program."

"I think LSU is deep enough that they're going to be able to come out and play well without those guys and hopefully, we'll get them back for Alabama," said Michael Drago. "But, it's just another thing. We've overcome a lot as a team and I think Les Miles is a great coach. He's going to overcome this, too."

"As much as I would hate to lose them for a game or two, hopefully only one, the integrity of the program is first and foremost," added Ford Athmann.

For his live audience and radio listeners, Miles would not say whether players like running machine Spencer Ware or defensive superstar Tyrann Mathieu would not play Saturday, but he did state running backs Michael Ford and Kenny Hilliard had great weeks of practice and would get more chances. He added others were also ready to step up.

Miles told the crowd he didn't have the luxury of quick, knee-jerk reactions to potential problems.

"I have to be responsible. I will be here every day. I will wear this hat for as long as I'm allowed and I will do the job that I was entrusted to do," he explained.

