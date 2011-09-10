BR firefighters make climb in honor of 9/11 victims

The Baton Rouge Fire Department hosted a memorial stair climb to honor the 343 of their fallen brothers who gave their all on September 11, 2001.

Fire departments from around the Baton Rouge area "finished the climb" their comrades started that infamous day.

Each firefighter wore a name or names of firefighters who lost their lives climbing hundreds of stories to save those who were trapped.

The firefighters met at the U.S.S. Kidd Memorial on Sunday at 8:15 a.m.

They participated in the memorial to honor local heroes killed in the attacks.

From there, the firefighters participated in the Freedom Walk and made their way to the governmental building to start their climb.

