Spinach and Three Cheese Grits Souffle

Method: Preheat the oven to 350°F. Butter two 9-inch springform pans or coat with vegetable spray. In a medium saucepot, bring water to a boil with a large pinch of salt. Whisk in the grits. Cover and simmer over low heat, whisking often, for 15–20 minutes. Transfer the grits to a large mixing bowl. In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add spinach and garlic and sauté for 3–5 minutes. Do not scorch. Blend Monterey Jack, Cheddar and spinach mixture into grits. Season with salt and pepper. Add eggs and blend well. Pour half of the mixture into each of the prepared pans. Sprinkle the soufflés with Parmesan cheese and melted butter. Bake for about 40 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool in the pans for 15 minutes. Remove the rings. Cut the soufflés into wedges and serve with Spanish style grillades or your favorite breakfast dish.