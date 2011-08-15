Entertainment industry booms in Louisiana

The Louisiana entertainment industry pumped more than $1.1 billion into the economy last year and created around 8,000 jobs.

The executive director of Louisiana Entertainment, Chris Stelly, spoke to the Press Club Monday. He said billion dollars includes movies, digital interactive media, film recordings and live productions.

He said Louisiana is the model for creating incentives for companies to bring their projects here and the industry continues to grow.

"So now that we're seeing other states like Michigan and New Mexico pull back their programs, Louisiana is poised to capture and take the business and relocate it to Louisiana," explained Stelly.

The focus now is on getting the workforce prepared to take advantage of all of these opportunities.

