Man stabs girlfriend and leads police on pursuit

Police were led on a chase with K-9 Units and a helicopter all in pursuit for 33-year-old Yancy Colburn of Baton Rouge.

Police said Colburn stabbed his girlfriend in the chest at a restaurant on Airline Highway after an argument last night.

Colburn led police on the chase until he bailed out in the Park Forest subdivision and officers arrested him on Westerly Avenue.

His girlfriend is expected to fully recover and Colburn faces a number of charges.

