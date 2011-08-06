Oscar Lozada's friend: "Praying for the best"

The Brusly High School teacher, Sylvaine Lozada, has been missing for nearly three weeks now. In that time, we have heard several reports from people who know and love her, but we have heard very minimal about her husband, Oscar.

Oscar's friend, R.J. Segalla, said they have played on the same soccer team for the past seven years.

Segalla described Oscar as positive, always in a pleasant mood and as a great teammate. That is why Segalla was shocked when he found out Lozada's wife is missing and that investigators have recently lost touch with Oscar.

Segalla said he does not know Lozada's wife very well because spouses and children do not spend much time around the fields. He said he has not seen Sylvaine since a soccer game in June, but that does not really worry him.

He mentioned that the fact that Oscar is in Venezuela is not unusual either. He had actually traveled there several years ago for back surgery.

Despite all the speculations about Oscar, Segalla and his teammates are not going to jump to any conclusions, and instead pray for the best.

