Police arrest duo in car wash shooting

Police have named the man and woman who they say shot and killed a man at a Baton Rouge car wash.

Jean-Paul Creppel, 34, and Danielle Palermo, 26, are now sitting behind bars at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. They are charged with first degree murder in the death of Jonathan Ellis, 30.

Police say Ellis was at a car wash on North Sherwood Forest when the duo drove up, shot Ellis, stuffed his body in the back of the brown Pontiac and drove off. Police say Creppel drove off in the Pontiac and Palermo drove off in the white pick-up truck. Later Saturday night, Ellis' body was found under a bridge on Black Mud Road between Satsuma and Walker.

Both cars were spotted at Creppel and Palermo's home on Pecos Avenue in Central this morning and taken from the home. Ironically, Former Baton Rouge Police Chief Charles Mondrick lives next door to Creppel and Palermo.

"It was quite a surprise. This is a great neighborhood," Mondrick said.

Police said a neighbor called in after seeing pictures of the two cars on WAFB's 10 p.m. Saturday broadcast.

"As a result of WAFB channel 9, airing the photos of vehicles involved in the news last night an anonymous caller called us and told us two vehicles were located at a residence in Central," said BRPD Sgt. Don Stone.

The two are also charged with armed robbery and illegal use of a weapon. Police do not know the motive at this time.

Copyright 2011 WAFB. All rights reserved.