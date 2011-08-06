Man arrested for shooting at a Livy Parish Deputy

38-year-old, Gerald Clausen, the man responsible for shooting at a Livingston Parish Deputy, will go to jail after he is released from the hospital.

Investigators said he shot at the deputy, who was answering a disturbance call last night.

The deputy fired back, hitting Clausen in the arm. The deputy was not hit with the bullet and is on paid administrative leave.

Clausen is charged with attempted first degree murder of an officer.

