16 year-old charged in three Baton Rouge homicides

BATON ROUGE,LA (WAFB)- A 16 year old juvenile has been arrested in connection with three different Baton Rouge homicides.

The juvenile was arrested Thursday night for the alleged shooting and killing of Kevin Bowie and Jessica Parker in July. He has also been charged in the death of Ashley London who was also shot to death in June.

According to police, the motive for the shootings may have been drug related.

Detectives said a Jessica Parker, 25, and Kevin Bowie, 32, were found inside the car on July 29th in the 9100 block of Kingfisher. The vehicle was in a grassy area off the roadway with its headlights on and engine still running.

Ashley London,19, was sitting in a parked car at the Elm Grove Garden apartments on June 29th when she was shot several times and killed.

The juvenile was booked into Juvenile Detention and charged with two counts of 1st Degree Murder in the Kingfisher's shooting and one count of 1st Degree Murder and one count of Attempted 1st Degree Murder in the Elm Grove Garden shooting.

