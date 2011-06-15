Lauren Westbrook

Anchor 9News This Morning & 9News at Noon
Monday - Friday
Birthplace: St. Louis, Missouri
Arrived in Baton Rouge: May 2011
Education: Bachelor's degree in Journalism/Mass Communication from the University of Oklahoma
Family Info: Grew up in St. Louis and Plano, TX with family scattered all around the country, including Louisiana and Alabama.
Hobbies: I love going to local dog parks with our Dorkie (a mix of Dachshund and Yorkie) named Emmy and our Shih Tzu named Maddy. Both are rescues! Although I’m an adopted LSU football fan, my heart is with my alma mater, The University of Oklahoma. Boomer Sooner! You’ll also catch me watching the St. Louis Cardinals during baseball season.
Big Stories Covered: l have covered everything from severe flooding and tornadoes, to the devastating Ft. Hood Massacre that took place in November of 2009. While I enjoy covering hard news, my favorite part of this job is making people smile with memorable stories. Any story that can bring about positive change is "big" for me.
Email: lwestbrook@wafb.com
