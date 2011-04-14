Kiran Chawla

9News Investigators Lead Investigative Reporter

Birthplace: Jackson, Mississippi

Arrived in Baton Rouge: September 2010, but this isn't her first time reporting in the Capital City

Education: Loyola University New Orleans graduate majoring in Broadcast Journalism & Criminal Justice

Hobbies: Traveling the world, cooking, working out, long walks, arts & crafts, and watching the SAINTS!!!



Big Stories Covered: Classrooms of Fear, Battling Bullying, Baton Rouge Police Chief termination, Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Isaac, Louisiana's post-Katrina home elevation program, Powerhouse gym, LSU's former quarterback Jordan Jefferson arrested on drug charges, 2011 Mississippi River rising, the Gulf oil spill, the 2008 presidential election, and OF COURSE Super Bowl XLIV!!!

Investigations & Changes:

BRPD Chief termination: first to break the story

Classrooms of Fear: EBR Superintendent and teacher's union beginning to come up with a plan to reduce violence in classrooms

A1 Autoplex Used Car Dealership: dealer arrested and dealership shut down

Brusly Police Chief: resigned amid investigation

Annexation for BRPD: suit filed putting annexation on hold and reversing any transfers for BRPD to Mall of Louisiana

Livonia Sex Offender Special Treatment: convicted sex offender's reduced probation was reinstated to serve full sentence

Powerhouse gym: investigations launched and gym shut down

Zachary Public Cemetery: future burials prohibited and lawsuits launched against cemetery

Zachary gas utility board: two board members fired

Gonzales Police officers speeding: oral reprimand by counseling

BRPD Officer's summons: investigation launched and officer re-assigned

State document look-alikes: investigation launched

Awards: Emmy Award for Investigative series "Classrooms of Fear"; Women in Media's Excellence in On-Air Broadcasting; Emmy Nominated for I-team: Paid in Prison (2012); AP Best In-Depth Series: A1 Autoplex 2013 (3rd place); AP Reporter of the Year 2011 (2nd place); AP Reporter of the Year 2012 (3rd place); AP Reporter of the year 2013 (3rd place)

Favorite Quote/Words to live by: "Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow isn't here yet. Enjoy today as this moment won't come back" ~ Kiran

E-mail: kchawla@wafb.com