Kiran Chawla

9News Investigators Lead Investigative Reporter
Birthplace: Jackson, Mississippi
Arrived in Baton Rouge: September 2010, but this isn't her first time reporting in the Capital City
Education: Loyola University New Orleans graduate majoring in Broadcast Journalism & Criminal Justice
Hobbies: Traveling the world, cooking, working out, long walks, arts & crafts, and watching the SAINTS!!!
Big Stories Covered: Classrooms of Fear, Battling Bullying, Baton Rouge Police Chief termination, Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Isaac, Louisiana's post-Katrina home elevation program, Powerhouse gym, LSU's former quarterback Jordan Jefferson arrested on drug charges, 2011 Mississippi River rising, the Gulf oil spill, the 2008 presidential election, and OF COURSE Super Bowl XLIV!!!
Investigations & Changes:
Awards: Emmy Award for Investigative series "Classrooms of Fear"; Women in Media's Excellence in On-Air Broadcasting; Emmy Nominated for I-team: Paid in Prison (2012); AP Best In-Depth Series: A1 Autoplex 2013 (3rd place); AP Reporter of the Year 2011 (2nd place); AP Reporter of the Year 2012 (3rd place); AP Reporter of the year 2013 (3rd place)
Favorite Quote/Words to live by: "Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow isn't here yet. Enjoy today as this moment won't come back" ~ Kiran
E-mail: kchawla@wafb.com
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
