Opie's Crawfish Ravioli

Ingredients:

1 package store bought cream cheese ravioli

3 oz of butter

5 oz of crawfish tails

Handful of green onions

4 oz of heavy whipping cream

1oz of parmesan cheese

Tony's, lemon pepper, garlic powder, and basil


Method:

Deep Fry cream cheese raviolis for about 2 minutes.

Saute crawfish and green onion in butter. Add cream and simmer 1 minute.

Add parmesan cheese and seasonings to taste. Pour sauce on top and enjoy!

