Opie's Crawfish Ravioli

Ingredients:
1 package store bought cream cheese ravioli
3 oz of butter
5 oz of crawfish tails
Handful of green onions
4 oz of heavy whipping cream
1oz of parmesan cheese
Tony's, lemon pepper, garlic powder, and basil
Method:
Deep Fry cream cheese raviolis for about 2 minutes.
Saute crawfish and green onion in butter. Add cream and simmer 1 minute.
Add parmesan cheese and seasonings to taste. Pour sauce on top and enjoy!