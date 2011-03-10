St. Joseph's Mushroom Spaghetti with Mudica

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Air Date: March 13, 2018

Prep Time: 1 and a half hours

Yields: 6 to 8 servings



Because St. Joseph’s day falls in the season of Lent, the feast includes meals without meat. This recipe uses traditional Italian spaghetti with eggs as the protein. It is topped with Mudica, a mixture of Italian seasonings and bread crumbs which represents the sawdust of St. Joseph, a carpenter and the foster father of Jesus.



Ingredients:

1 cup panko bread crumbs

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

1 tsp dried Italian seasonings

2 tbsps extra virgin olive oil



Method for Mudica:

In a large bowl, combine bread crumbs, salt, black pepper, granulated garlic and Italian seasonings. In a large saute pan, heat olive oil over low heat. Add seasoned bread crumbs and toss gently until evenly coated with oil. Saute the mixture until lightly browned. Remove from heat, place in bowl and set aside to cool.



Ingredients for Mushroom Spaghetti:

12 whole hard-boiled eggs, peeled

4 (35-ounce) cans Italian plum tomatoes, with liquid

1 cup seasoned Italian bread crumbs

2 tbsps sugar

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 cups diced onions

1 cup diced celery

1 cup diced bell peppers

¼ cup minced garlic

¼ cup chopped basil

1 tbsp dried thyme

1 tbsp dried oregano

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

cooked spaghetti

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. To make Mudica, in a small bowl, combine bread crumbs and sugar and mix well. Spread bread crumb mixture evenly over a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Toast in oven for 5–10 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove from oven and set aside to cool. Drain tomatoes through a sieve and retain liquid. Chop tomatoes into ¼-inch pieces, return to liquid and set aside. In a 3-gallon saucepot, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onions, celery, bell peppers, and minced garlic. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Stir in tomatoes with liquid and chopped basil. Bring to a low boil, reduce to simmer, and cook 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Gently drop whole peeled eggs into sauce and return to a simmer. Simmer 5 minutes then season to taste using thyme, oregano, salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Place cooked spaghetti in a large serving bowl, top with sauce, and toss well to coat. Pour spaghetti into center of a large serving platter and arrange eggs on top of pasta. Top with Mudica and serve warm.