Steve Caparotta

Meteorologist

9News at Noon & 5

Birthplace: New Orleans, LA

Arrived in Baton Rouge: June 2003

Education: B.S. in Meteorology from the University of South Alabama (1998); M.S. in Geography (focused in Climatology) from LSU (2008); Currently pursuing PhD in Geography at LSU

Awards/Accomplishments: 2013 "Forty Under 40" honoree 2012 Suncoast Emmy Nomination; 2011 Suncoast Emmy Nomination; 2009 AP Award for Best Weathercast in the state of Louisiana; AP Award in General News for Hurricane Katrina "NOPD Looting" story; Received the Coastal Weather Research Center Award as the top graduating senior in meteorology at the University of South Alabama; 1st in Baton Rouge to earn the American Meteorological Society's Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal

Family Info: Married to Christy Governale Caparotta. Daughter, Eliana.

Community Involvement: Love to speak to children at local schools about the weather.

Hobbies: When not at work, I'm often parked in front of the TV watching sports.

Big Stories Covered: Many hurricanes while working as a weather producer in New Orleans from 1995-1998; Covered a huge severe weather outbreak in SW Louisiana in April 2000; Covered two "snowstorms" while working in Columbia, SC; Went through the eye of Hurricane Ivan (2004) near Gulf Shores, AL and then covered the aftermath; Assisted in coverage of Hurricane Katrina's (2005) landfall and spent four days covering the aftermath in New Orleans; Went through the eyewall of Hurricane Rita (2005) in Lake Charles and covered the aftermath in SW Louisiana; Hurricane Gustav (2008); Assisted in coverage of Saints' Super Bowl victory from Miami; Spent six days in Venice, Louisiana covering the BP oil spill (2010); Hurricane Isaac (2012)

Favorite Quote: "Every new beginning comes from some other beginning's end."

Email: scaparotta@wafb.com