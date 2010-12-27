Local soldiers send holiday greetings

Many local soldiers are spending the holidays a long way from home. Some of them got the opportunity to send greetings to their loved ones. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to everyone.
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, December 1.More >>
It's not hard to spot a cop protecting the streets, but you don't often see them working as personal shopping assistants.More >>
Detectives were called out to investigate a possible homicide early Friday morning. Investigators were sent to Scenic Highway at Kausman Street, which is just north of US 190, around 5:30 a.m.More >>
The afternoon sun beats down on the Central High track. Twenty-seven girls in track shoes sprint down one side, trying to keep it between the lines, but this is not track practice.More >>
The Salvation Army - Greater Baton Rouge is hosting celebrity bell ringing at Galatoire’s Bistro on Perkins until 5 p.m.More >>
The girl hanged herself after a video of her fight with a classmate, who was bullying her, was uploaded to social media, her parents say.More >>
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >>
A couple from Park Hills, Missouri is behind bars for allegedly abusing their son who was less than two weeks old at the time.More >>
Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents while serving as National Security Adviser, following an indictment. He is cooperating with the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.More >>
The lawsuit states that the man suffered emotional distress, shame, mental anguish, humiliation, and disgrace because of the affair.More >>
A woman watched as a pit bull dog aggressively ripped her vehicle apart and all she could do is stand there and watch it happen.More >>
Betty Miller was arrested for making ricin in her apartment, the FBI said in a statement. She wanted to harm herself but was testing it first by sprinkling it onto the food and beverages of other residents of her retirement community.More >>
Two women filed reports with University of South Carolina Police, claiming they were sexually assaulted inside the stadium during last weekend's South Carolina-Clemson football game.More >>
Court documents say a Kansas City man has been charged with killing his wife after the couple's 7-year-old daughter told a school counselor that she had found a body and "didn't want to be next."More >>
The Frenship High School building has been given the all clear. Students may return at the direction of campus administrators to collect their belongings. Students can now dismiss under normal procedures as well.More >>
