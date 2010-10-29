Hawaii Five-O Catch the Wave Official Contest Rules

• Contest Description. This promotion is sponsored by WAFB-TV, 844 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802; CBS; Baton Rouge Airport and Hilton Hotels ("Sponsor(s)"). The promotion begins at 10:00pm on Monday, November 1, 2010 and ends at 10:00pm on Wednesday, November 24, 2010. Entries must be received by noon on Wednesday, November 24, 2010. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.

• Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of the following parishes/counties in the station's viewing area: Louisiana: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Lafourche, New Iberia, Plaquemine, Point Coupee, St. Helena, St. Martin, St. Landry, St. Mary, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana; Mississippi: Adams, Amite, Pike and Wilkinson, who are 21 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees and immediate family members of employees of Raycom Media, Inc., WAFB-TV; CBS; Baton Rouge Airport and Hilton Hotels, the other Sponsor(s), and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. Only one entry per e-mail address per day of the promotion will be accepted, and multiple entries will be disqualified.

• How to Enter. There is one (1) way to enter this promotion. Beginning at 10:00pm on Monday, November 1, 2010, individuals must watch WAFB 9News at 10 for a "secret clue". Use that clue to complete the registration form on WAFB.com for a chance to win the grand prize. Each secret code must be submitted by 10:00pm the following night. Final entry must be received by 12 noon CST on Wednesday, November 24, 2010 in order to qualify. All entries become the property of Sponsor(s), and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to use any information submitted by entrants.

Entries must be filled out completely and legibly in order to qualify, and will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s)), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction. For online entries, the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An "authorized account holder" shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry.

Entrants agree not to upload, post or transmit any materials which contain any computer viruses, Easter eggs, worms, Trojan Horses or other harmful component or programming routines that are intended to damage, detrimentally interfere with, surreptitiously intercept or expropriate any system, data or personal information. Any attempt to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the operation of the promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to seek damages from any person who makes such attempt(s).

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual or the authorized account holder of an e-mail address shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion.

By entering this promotion, entrant agrees that WAFB-TV and the other Sponsor(s) of this promotion may provide entrant with promotional materials and that WAFB-TV may release entrant's personally identifiable registration information to the other Sponsor(s) for that purpose. WAFB-TV is not responsible for the use of entrant's personally identifiable information by the other Sponsor(s).

• Prize(s). One 5 day, 4 night trip for two to Honolulu, Hawaii. Trip includes round-trip coach airfare from the Baton Rouge Airport. (Winner and guest must fly together from same airport.); 4 nights hotel accommodations (one room double occupancy) provided by the Hilton Hawaii Village on Waikiki Beach; a visit to the set of the new CBS drama Hawaii Five-O and round-trip transfer from hotel to the Hawaii Five-0 set. All expenses and incidentals not listed above are sole responsibility of winner.

Prize is valued at no less than $4,000. No prize may be exchanged for cash, transferred, or assigned by the winner(s). Sponsor(s) reserve the right to substitute a prize, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded.

• How the Prizes are Awarded. Grand prize winner will be selected from all eligible and correct entries. Live grand prize drawing will be held on Wednesday, November 24, 2010 during WAFB's broadcast of 9News at 10. Winner will be notified by phone and/or e-mail by midnight on Friday, November 26, 2010.

• Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

• Conditions of Acceptance of Prize. Driver's license or other appropriate picture identification is required to claim a prize. The winner(s), and if applicable any travel companion(s), will be required to execute and return a release and affidavit of eligibility within 15 days of prize notification, or the prize will be forfeited. The winner must take the trip between January 11, 2011 and March 12, 2011. Trip must be completed by March 12, 2011 or the prize will be forfeited. Hawaii Five-O set visit is subject to CBS show production schedule and based on the direction of CBS.

Flights and hotel accommodations are subject to availability and blackout dates may apply. No transfer or substitution of prize permitted.

Only one email per email address per day will be allowed.

Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. WAFB-TV will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) will receive a Form 1099 from WAFB-TV if WAFB-TV reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service.

Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that WAFB-TV, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner's name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.

• Limitation on Liability. By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsor(s), its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury or death resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused.

• Sponsor's Reservation of Rights. These official rules are subject to modification by WAFB-TV. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by WAFB-TV are final and binding. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor's/Sponsors' web site(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor(s) further reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned (including, but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion).

In the event that any dispute arises regarding the meaning or interpretation of these official rules, participants agree that the dispute shall be resolved by applying the laws of Louisiana and that it shall be resolved by and within the courts of that state. The Hilton logo and logotype are registered trademarks of Hilton Hospitality, Inc.

• List of Winners. For a list of winners, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to WAFB-TV, Catch The Wave Contest, 844 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802 or visit the website at www.wafb.com between November 26, 2010 and January 1, 2011.